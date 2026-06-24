The Daily Blend w/ AC: Kellie Harper, Mizzou Women's Basketball (Part 2)

From ballpark hamburgers to her go-to local spots like Jose Jalapeno’s and Addison’s, Mizzou Women's Basketball head coach Kellie Harper is keeping it real about parenting, community, and finding her rhythm in a sports-obsessed town. Plus, she gives us the scoop on “A Night at Our Zou,” happening June 30 at Mizzou Arena. Fans can meet the team, connect with local vendors, and experience Mizzou Women’s Basketball up close. June 24, 2026