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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Kellie Harper, Mizzou Women's Basketball (Part 2)

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published June 24, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Kellie Harper
1 of 1  — Kellie Harper Pt 2.jpg
Kellie Harper

From ballpark hamburgers to her go-to local spots like Jose Jalapeno’s and Addison’s, Mizzou Women's Basketball head coach Kellie Harper is keeping it real about parenting, community, and finding her rhythm in a sports-obsessed town. Plus, she gives us the scoop on “A Night at Our Zou,” happening June 30 at Mizzou Arena. Fans can meet the team, connect with local vendors, and experience Mizzou Women’s Basketball up close. June 24, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanKellie HarperMizzou Women's Basketball
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman