The Daily Blend w/ AC: Jessie and Ella Yankee, Hokulia Shave Ice

Meet the mother-daughter duo bringing 50 flavors of Hawaiian-style shave ice – plus ice cream-stuffed creations – to the Schnucks parking lot on Forum all summer long. Whether it’s a backyard party or a 500-person corporate event, Jessie and Ella Yankee’s crew of 17 teens will roll up with a pop-up Hokulia Shave Ice catering setup and unforgettable customer service. June 29, 2026