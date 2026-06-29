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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Jessie and Ella Yankee, Hokulia Shave Ice

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published June 29, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Jessie Yankee and Ella Yankee
1 of 1  — Jessie Yankee and Ella Yankee.jpg
Jessie Yankee and Ella Yankee

Meet the mother-daughter duo bringing 50 flavors of Hawaiian-style shave ice – plus ice cream-stuffed creations – to the Schnucks parking lot on Forum all summer long. Whether it’s a backyard party or a 500-person corporate event, Jessie and Ella Yankee’s crew of 17 teens will roll up with a pop-up Hokulia Shave Ice catering setup and unforgettable customer service. June 29, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanJessie YankeeElla YankeeHokulia Shave Ice
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman