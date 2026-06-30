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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Sara and Savannah Burns, Bricks & Minifigs

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published June 30, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Sara Burns and Savannah Burns
1 of 1  — Sara Burns and Savannah Burns.jpg
Sara Burns and Savannah Burns

Bricks & Minifigs - where families can buy, sell, and trade everything from brand-new LEGO sets to certified pre-owned and custom minifig creations - is coming to Columbia! Owner Sara Burns and her daughter Savannah are turning their family’s LEGO obsession into a community hub for birthday parties, treasure-hunt bulk tables, and more. Join them for a grand opening bash on July 11 at their Broadway Shops location. June 30, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanSara BurnsSavannah BurnsBricks and Minifigs
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman