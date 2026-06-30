The Daily Blend w/ AC: Sara and Savannah Burns, Bricks & Minifigs

Bricks & Minifigs - where families can buy, sell, and trade everything from brand-new LEGO sets to certified pre-owned and custom minifig creations - is coming to Columbia! Owner Sara Burns and her daughter Savannah are turning their family’s LEGO obsession into a community hub for birthday parties, treasure-hunt bulk tables, and more. Join them for a grand opening bash on July 11 at their Broadway Shops location. June 30, 2026