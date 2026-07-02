The Daily Blend w/ AC: Stefan Freund, Mizzou International Composers Festival 2026
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Stefan Freund
This year's Mizzou International Composers Festival will feature eight resident composers from around the world joining Grammy-winning ensemble Alarm Will Sound and distinguished guest composers for four nights of cutting-edge new music right here in Columbia. Artistic director Stefan Freund says attendees will experience world premieres, virtuosic performances, and the rare chance to see composers introduce their own works live on stage. July 2, 2026