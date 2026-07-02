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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Stefan Freund, Mizzou International Composers Festival 2026

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published July 2, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Stefan Freund
1 of 1  — Stefan Freund.jpg
Stefan Freund

This year's Mizzou International Composers Festival will feature eight resident composers from around the world joining Grammy-winning ensemble Alarm Will Sound and distinguished guest composers for four nights of cutting-edge new music right here in Columbia. Artistic director Stefan Freund says attendees will experience world premieres, virtuosic performances, and the rare chance to see composers introduce their own works live on stage. July 2, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanStefan FreundMizzou International Composers Festival
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman