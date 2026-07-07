The Daily Blend w/ AC: Micah Jeffries and Darrell Bailey, The Atom Comedy Club

Columbia's stand-up comedy scene hasn't been what is was ever since Deja Vu closed its doors for good in 2016. Enter The Atom Comedy Club. Co-founders Micah Jeffries and Darrell Bailey hope this new venture reestablishes a dedicated comedy culture through shows (for now) at Harpo's, with a long-term goal of opening a brick-and-mortar club. Catch the next show July 28! July 7, 2026