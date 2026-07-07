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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Micah Jeffries and Darrell Bailey, The Atom Comedy Club

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published July 7, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Micah Jeffries and Darrell Bailey
1 of 1  — Micah Jeffries and Darrell Bailey.jpg
Micah Jeffries and Darrell Bailey

Columbia's stand-up comedy scene hasn't been what is was ever since Deja Vu closed its doors for good in 2016. Enter The Atom Comedy Club. Co-founders Micah Jeffries and Darrell Bailey hope this new venture reestablishes a dedicated comedy culture through shows (for now) at Harpo's, with a long-term goal of opening a brick-and-mortar club. Catch the next show July 28! July 7, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanMicah JeffriesDarrell BaileyThe Atom Comedy Club
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman