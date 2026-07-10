The Evening Blend w/ AC: Mike Nolan, The Blue Note & Rose Music Hall (On location)

Our “District After Dark” series takes us to The Blue Note where Mike Nolan, senior market director, tells us how the nearly 100-year-old iconic venue and its sister space, Rose Music Hall, host everything from concerts and weddings to memorials and major touring acts like Modest Mouse and Pixies. Mike reflects on 15 years of memorable shows—including a life-changing Gary Clark Jr. performance—and looks ahead to upcoming seasons packed with versatile indoor-outdoor events. July 10, 2026