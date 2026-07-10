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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Evening Blend w/ AC: Mike Nolan, The Blue Note & Rose Music Hall (On location)

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published July 10, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Mike Nolan
1 of 1  — Mike Nolan.jpg
Mike Nolan

Our “District After Dark” series takes us to The Blue Note where Mike Nolan, senior market director, tells us how the nearly 100-year-old iconic venue and its sister space, Rose Music Hall, host everything from concerts and weddings to memorials and major touring acts like Modest Mouse and Pixies. Mike reflects on 15 years of memorable shows—including a life-changing Gary Clark Jr. performance—and looks ahead to upcoming seasons packed with versatile indoor-outdoor events. July 10, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanMike NolanThe Blue NoteRose Music HallOn location
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman