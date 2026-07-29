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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Susie Adams and Marilyn McLeod, League of Women Voters, "August 4th election"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published July 29, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Susie Adams and Marilyn McLeod
1 of 1  — Susie Adams and Marilyn McLeod.jpg
Susie Adams and Marilyn McLeod

The upcoming August 4th election in mid-Missouri features key statewide and local ballot issues, and the League of Women Voters is here to help with non-partisan, easy-to-understand pros and cons so voters—especially young voters—can make informed choices instead of relying on confusing ads or tricky ballot language. Guests: Susie Adams and Marilyn McLeod July 29, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanSusie AdamsMarilyn McLeodLeague of Women Voters
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman