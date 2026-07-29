The Daily Blend w/ AC: Susie Adams and Marilyn McLeod, League of Women Voters, "August 4th election"
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Susie Adams and Marilyn McLeod
The upcoming August 4th election in mid-Missouri features key statewide and local ballot issues, and the League of Women Voters is here to help with non-partisan, easy-to-understand pros and cons so voters—especially young voters—can make informed choices instead of relying on confusing ads or tricky ballot language. Guests: Susie Adams and Marilyn McLeod July 29, 2026