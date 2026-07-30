The Daily Blend w/ AC: Talia Jackson & David Holtgraewe, Heart of Missouri United Way (On location)
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Talia Jackson
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David Holtgraewe
Celebrate 80 years of Heart of Missouri United Way with an '80s-themed, family-friendly night of games (like cornhole), live music from The House Band, and a signature strawberry lemonade on August 6 at The Kitchen in Columbia. Today's guests, Talia Jackson and David Holtgraewe, say this community celebration has something fun for everyone! July 30, 2026