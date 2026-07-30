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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Talia Jackson & David Holtgraewe, Heart of Missouri United Way (On location)

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published July 30, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Talia Jackson
1 of 2  — Talia Jackson.jpg
Talia Jackson
David Holtgraewe
2 of 2  — David Holtgraewe.jpg
David Holtgraewe

Celebrate 80 years of Heart of Missouri United Way with an '80s-themed, family-friendly night of games (like cornhole), live music from The House Band, and a signature strawberry lemonade on August 6 at The Kitchen in Columbia. Today's guests, Talia Jackson and David Holtgraewe, say this community celebration has something fun for everyone! July 30, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanTalia JacksonDavid HoltgraeweHeart of Missouri United Way
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman