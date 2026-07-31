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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Steve Long, CEO of RecoveryWorks

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published July 31, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Steve Long
1 of 1  — Steve Long.jpg
Steve Long

Discover how recovering addict and CEO Steve Long turned his greatest weakness into a powerful force for community change through RecoveryWorks, tackling mental health, addiction, homelessness, crime prevention, and workforce development. Then get a sneak peek at their family-friendly August 15th fundraiser at Head Harley Motors, featuring Nashville artist Isaac Schneider, food trucks, auctions, and more—all to help bring RecoveryWorks to the next level. July 31, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanSteve LongRecoveryWorks
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman