© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: National Friendship Day 2026 (On location)

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published August 3, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
National Friendship Day 2026
1 of 1  — National Friendship Day.jpg
National Friendship Day 2026

Poolside margaritas, muumuus, and five lifelong girlfriends get real about what friendship looks like at this “big age” when time is limited, drama is gone, and accountability and support matter more than ever. In recognition of National Friendship Day, on today's show, AC and her besties share how intentional scheduling, vulnerability, and “collaborative accountability” keep their friendship strong and judgment-free. August 3, 2026

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica Coleman
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman
Related Content