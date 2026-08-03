The Daily Blend w/ AC: National Friendship Day 2026 (On location)
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National Friendship Day 2026
Poolside margaritas, muumuus, and five lifelong girlfriends get real about what friendship looks like at this “big age” when time is limited, drama is gone, and accountability and support matter more than ever. In recognition of National Friendship Day, on today's show, AC and her besties share how intentional scheduling, vulnerability, and “collaborative accountability” keep their friendship strong and judgment-free. August 3, 2026