The Daily Blend w/ AC: Reuutasha Belcher-Harris, 5th annual CoMo Night Hoops event

The Columbia African American Business Alliance (CAABA) is hosting its 3-on-3 CoMo Night Hoops event for a fifth year on August 15th and 16th. CAABA president/co-founder Reuutasha Belcher-Harris tells us how local businesses, city sponsors, and community leaders are teaming up to support minority youth, create opportunity, and grow this annual tournament into a citywide movement. August 4, 2026