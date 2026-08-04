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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Reuutasha Belcher-Harris, 5th annual CoMo Night Hoops event

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published August 4, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Reuutasha Belcher-Harris
1 of 1  — Reuutasha Belcher-Harris.jpg
Reuutasha Belcher-Harris

The Columbia African American Business Alliance (CAABA) is hosting its 3-on-3 CoMo Night Hoops event for a fifth year on August 15th and 16th. CAABA president/co-founder Reuutasha Belcher-Harris tells us how local businesses, city sponsors, and community leaders are teaming up to support minority youth, create opportunity, and grow this annual tournament into a citywide movement. August 4, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanReuutasha Belcher-HarrisColumbia African American Business Alliance
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman