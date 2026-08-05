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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Mary Garrity, 2026 HBAC Home Show

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published August 5, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Mary Garrity
1 of 1  — Mary Garrity.jpg
Mary Garrity

Columbia Mall is once again 'home' for this year's annual Home Builders Association of Columbia Home Show, and once again it'll be packed with trusted local builders, remodelers, painters, landscapers, and more, all ready to help with projects from full home builds to simple bathroom updates. HBAC board member Mary Garrity says get ready to walk away with ideas, contacts, and even future-ready plans for your next renovation or DIY project! August 5, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanColumbia Home Builders AssociationMary Garrity
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman