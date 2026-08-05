The Daily Blend w/ AC: Mary Garrity, 2026 HBAC Home Show

Columbia Mall is once again 'home' for this year's annual Home Builders Association of Columbia Home Show, and once again it'll be packed with trusted local builders, remodelers, painters, landscapers, and more, all ready to help with projects from full home builds to simple bathroom updates. HBAC board member Mary Garrity says get ready to walk away with ideas, contacts, and even future-ready plans for your next renovation or DIY project! August 5, 2026