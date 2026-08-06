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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Rasha Abousalem, Missourians for Justice in Palestine

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published August 6, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Rasha Abousalem
1 of 1  — Rasha Abousalem.jpg
Rasha Abousalem

Discover the story behind Missourians for Justice in Palestine and their first-ever Palestinian Cultural Night, featuring traditional dance, fashion, art, and heritage. From specialty drinks (by Chicago’s Kuffiyeh Coffee) to iconic dishes like maqluba and classic Palestinian desserts, this episode invites you to taste, see, and celebrate a culture whose existence is resistance. August 6, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanRasha AbousalemMissourians for Justice in Palestine
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman