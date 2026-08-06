The Daily Blend w/ AC: Rasha Abousalem, Missourians for Justice in Palestine
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Rasha Abousalem
Discover the story behind Missourians for Justice in Palestine and their first-ever Palestinian Cultural Night, featuring traditional dance, fashion, art, and heritage. From specialty drinks (by Chicago’s Kuffiyeh Coffee) to iconic dishes like maqluba and classic Palestinian desserts, this episode invites you to taste, see, and celebrate a culture whose existence is resistance. August 6, 2026