The Daily Blend w/ AC: Derek Kent & Erica Dickson, Aiyanna Williams Invitational Volleyball Tourney
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Derek Kent and Erica Dickson
Discover how a community is turning grief into a powerful legacy with the inaugural Aiyanna Williams Invitational Volleyball Tournament September 12 at Hickman High School in Columbia. Derek Kent and Erica Dickson tell us how local leaders, Columbia Public Schools, Smoothie King, and Day Dreams Foundation are coming together to support young female athletes across Missouri. August 7, 2026