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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Derek Kent & Erica Dickson, Aiyanna Williams Invitational Volleyball Tourney

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published August 7, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Derek Kent and Erica Dickson
1 of 1  — Derek Kent and Erica Dickson.jpg
Derek Kent and Erica Dickson

Discover how a community is turning grief into a powerful legacy with the inaugural Aiyanna Williams Invitational Volleyball Tournament September 12 at Hickman High School in Columbia. Derek Kent and Erica Dickson tell us how local leaders, Columbia Public Schools, Smoothie King, and Day Dreams Foundation are coming together to support young female athletes across Missouri. August 7, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanDerek KentErica DicksonAiyanna Williams Invitational Volleyball Tournament
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman