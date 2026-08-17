The Daily Blend w/ AC: David Crespy, Talking Horse Productions, "Superior Donuts"
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David Crespy
Step inside a chaotic Chicago donut shop where an aging hippie owner collides with a young Black street poet in Tracy Letts’ hilarious, high-energy comedy "Superior Donuts." From immigrant neighbors and tough Chicago cops to real pastries from Love Coffee at intermission, director David Crespy says this Talking Horse Productions show promises laughs, heart, and a treat for all the senses. August 17, 2026