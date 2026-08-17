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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: David Crespy, Talking Horse Productions, "Superior Donuts"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published August 17, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
David Crespy
1 of 1  — David Crespy.jpg
David Crespy

Step inside a chaotic Chicago donut shop where an aging hippie owner collides with a young Black street poet in Tracy Letts’ hilarious, high-energy comedy "Superior Donuts." From immigrant neighbors and tough Chicago cops to real pastries from Love Coffee at intermission, director David Crespy says this Talking Horse Productions show promises laughs, heart, and a treat for all the senses. August 17, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanDavid CrespyTalking Horse Productions
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman