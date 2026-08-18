The Daily Blend w/ AC: Kyle Garcia, Taco King Taco Fest 2026

Taco King Taco Fest, where 15 taco spots from across Missouri and the midwest battle it out, is coming to Columbia this weekend! Get ready for taco eating contests, a fiery 10-level hot sauce showdown, and judges crowning the ultimate best taco spot. Kyle Garcia, founder and co-owner, is here and he brought with him the championship belt, heavyweight necklace, and a blinged-out hot sauce ring. August 18, 2026