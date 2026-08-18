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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Kyle Garcia, Taco King Taco Fest 2026

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published August 18, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Kyle Garcia
1 of 1  — Kyle Garcia.jpg
Kyle Garcia

Taco King Taco Fest, where 15 taco spots from across Missouri and the midwest battle it out, is coming to Columbia this weekend! Get ready for taco eating contests, a fiery 10-level hot sauce showdown, and judges crowning the ultimate best taco spot. Kyle Garcia, founder and co-owner, is here and he brought with him the championship belt, heavyweight necklace, and a blinged-out hot sauce ring. August 18, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanKyle GarciaTaco King Taco Fest
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman