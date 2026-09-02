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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Lauren Williams, Daniel Boone Regional Library's 2026 One Read selection

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published September 2, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Lauren Williams
1 of 1  — Lauren Williams.jpg
Lauren Williams

Lauren Williams, adult services manager at Daniel Boone Regional Library and One Read co-chair, joins us to talk about this year's community read pick -- "Remarkably Bright Creatures" by Shelby Van Pelt -- a moving story about grief, found family, and an unlikely friendship between a widowed woman and an octopus. All events are free and happening throughout September, so grab your copy at the library and join the whole community in the conversation! September 2, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanLauren WilliamsDaniel Boone Regional Libraryone read program
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman