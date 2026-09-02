The Daily Blend w/ AC: Lauren Williams, Daniel Boone Regional Library's 2026 One Read selection

Lauren Williams, adult services manager at Daniel Boone Regional Library and One Read co-chair, joins us to talk about this year's community read pick -- "Remarkably Bright Creatures" by Shelby Van Pelt -- a moving story about grief, found family, and an unlikely friendship between a widowed woman and an octopus. All events are free and happening throughout September, so grab your copy at the library and join the whole community in the conversation! September 2, 2026