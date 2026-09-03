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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Colleeny Finney, Elevate CoMo Volleyball

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published September 3, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Colleen Finney
1 of 1  — Colleen Finney.jpg
Colleen Finney

Colleen Finney, first runner-up at Miss Missouri and former D1 volleyball player, sits down with AC to talk about Elevate CoMo, Columbia's first recreational volleyball league for kids ages 8 to 12. Find out how this exciting new program is using volleyball to build confidence, teach life skills, and create a low-pressure environment for young players to fall in love with the game! September 3, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanColleen FinneyElevate CoMo Volleyball
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman
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