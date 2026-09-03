The Daily Blend w/ AC: Colleeny Finney, Elevate CoMo Volleyball
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Colleen Finney
Colleen Finney, first runner-up at Miss Missouri and former D1 volleyball player, sits down with AC to talk about Elevate CoMo, Columbia's first recreational volleyball league for kids ages 8 to 12. Find out how this exciting new program is using volleyball to build confidence, teach life skills, and create a low-pressure environment for young players to fall in love with the game! September 3, 2026