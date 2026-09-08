The Daily Blend w/ AC: CBT's 20 Under Forty Class of 2026 Part 2
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Clockwise: Jaclyn Rogers, Sarah Shorthose, Kristin Cummins, Claire Van Doren
Meet four inspiring members of Columbia Business Times's 20 Under Forty Class of 2026, each sharing the bold career risks that defined their success. From leaving retail for a painting company to uprooting an entire life and business to start fresh in Columbia, these rising leaders prove that the biggest leaps can lead to the greatest rewards! September 8, 2026