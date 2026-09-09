The Daily Blend w/ AC: CBT's 20 Under Forty Class of 2026 Part 3
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Clockwise: Cavelle Cole-Neal, Samantha Adams, Sarah Owens, Aly Galbreath
Meet four inspiring members of Columbia Business Times's 20 Under Forty Class of 2026, from a school principal championing the arts in education to a city government professional pushing for greater civic engagement in the community. Tune in as they share their favorite Columbia spots, events, and the personal growth journeys that define them! September 9, 2026