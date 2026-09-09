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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: CBT's 20 Under Forty Class of 2026 Part 3

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published September 9, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Clockwise: Cavelle Cole-Neal, Samantha Adams, Sarah Owens, Aly Galbreath
1 of 1  — WEDNESDAY.jpg
Clockwise: Cavelle Cole-Neal, Samantha Adams, Sarah Owens, Aly Galbreath

Meet four inspiring members of Columbia Business Times's 20 Under Forty Class of 2026, from a school principal championing the arts in education to a city government professional pushing for greater civic engagement in the community. Tune in as they share their favorite Columbia spots, events, and the personal growth journeys that define them! September 9, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanColumbia Business Times20 Under FortyCavelle Cole-NealSarah OwensAly GalbreathSamantha Adams
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman