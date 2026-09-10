The Daily Blend w/ AC: CBT's 20 Under Forty Class of 2026 Part 4
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Clockwise: Megan Crocker, Mel Constantine Miseo, Jenny Jones, Bob Nolte
Meet four of Columbia's brightest rising stars -- from a pizza shop owner pursuing her MBA to a PhD who ditched academia for her true passion -- as we sit down with members of the Columbia Business Times 2026 Class of 20 Under Forty. These inspiring leaders share the bold career risks they took, what they love about Columbia, and the hidden gems they think everyone should experience! September 10, 2026