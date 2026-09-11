The Daily Blend w/ AC: CBT's 20 Under Forty Class of 2026 Part 5
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Clockwise: Matt Schwartz, Anthony Johnson, Liz Sensintaffar, Garrett Rucinski
Meet four members of the 2026 Class of 20 Under Forty as selected by the Columbia Business Times. Today's honorees share the risky career moves, community organizations, and personal growth journeys that define their impact on Columbia. From dropping out of grad school on faith to launching a brand-new cybersecurity department, these rising leaders prove that bold choices and community heart are what make Columbia thrive! September 11, 2026