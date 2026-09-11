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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: CBT's 20 Under Forty Class of 2026 Part 5

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published September 11, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Clockwise: Matt Schwartz, Anthony Johnson, Liz Sensintaffar, Garrett Rucinski
1 of 1  — FRIDAY.jpg
Clockwise: Matt Schwartz, Anthony Johnson, Liz Sensintaffar, Garrett Rucinski

Meet four members of the 2026 Class of 20 Under Forty as selected by the Columbia Business Times. Today's honorees share the risky career moves, community organizations, and personal growth journeys that define their impact on Columbia. From dropping out of grad school on faith to launching a brand-new cybersecurity department, these rising leaders prove that bold choices and community heart are what make Columbia thrive! September 11, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanColumbia Business Times20 Under FortyLiz SensintaffarGarrett RucinskiAnthony JohnsonMatt Schwartz
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman