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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Gay Litteken, First Chance for Children turns 20 years old

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published September 14, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Gay Litteken
1 of 1  — Gay Litteken.jpg
Gay Litteken

Did you know that 1 in 2 families across the nation struggles to afford diapers for their children? Gay Litteken, executive director of First Chance for Children, is on a mission to change that -- and this week her organization is celebrating 20 years with a birthday bash at Logboat Brewery in Columbia where you can drop off diapers and help families in need! September 14, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanGay LittekenFirst Chance for Children
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman