The Daily Blend w/ AC: Gay Litteken, First Chance for Children turns 20 years old
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Gay Litteken
Did you know that 1 in 2 families across the nation struggles to afford diapers for their children? Gay Litteken, executive director of First Chance for Children, is on a mission to change that -- and this week her organization is celebrating 20 years with a birthday bash at Logboat Brewery in Columbia where you can drop off diapers and help families in need! September 14, 2026