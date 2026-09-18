© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Krista Kippenberger, Sarah Shorthose, Marie Newell, 2027 Envision Retreat

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published September 18, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Krista Kippenberger, Sarah Shorthose, Marie Newell
1 of 1  — Krista Kippenberger, Sarah Shorthose, Marie Newell.jpg
Krista Kippenberger, Sarah Shorthose, Marie Newell

Krista Kippenberger, Sarah Shorthose, and Marie Newell are back to share the exciting evolution of the Envision Retreat, now heading to Lake of the Ozarks for the first time ever with even an overnight option available. Plus, the trio has just launched a brand-new self-paced digital course so anyone, anywhere can experience the power of vision casting on their own schedule! September 18, 2026

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanKrista KippenbergerSarah Jane ShorthoseMarie NewellThe Envision Retreat
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman
Related Content