The Daily Blend w/ AC: Krista Kippenberger, Sarah Shorthose, Marie Newell, 2027 Envision Retreat
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Krista Kippenberger, Sarah Shorthose, Marie Newell
Krista Kippenberger, Sarah Shorthose, and Marie Newell are back to share the exciting evolution of the Envision Retreat, now heading to Lake of the Ozarks for the first time ever with even an overnight option available. Plus, the trio has just launched a brand-new self-paced digital course so anyone, anywhere can experience the power of vision casting on their own schedule! September 18, 2026