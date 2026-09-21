The Daily Blend w/ AC: Lauren Maupins, Lincoln University's 160th anniversary
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Lauren Maupins
Lauren Maupins, alumni engagement coordinator at Lincoln University, stops by to celebrate a massive milestone -- the school's 160th anniversary and 101st homecoming. From a week packed with career panels and a birthday bash to the Divine Nine Greek Serenade and a parade through Jefferson City, Lauren breaks down everything you need to know to join in on the historic celebration! September 21, 2026