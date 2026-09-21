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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Lauren Maupins, Lincoln University's 160th anniversary

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published September 21, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Lauren Maupins
1 of 1  — Lauren Maupins.jpg
Lauren Maupins

Lauren Maupins, alumni engagement coordinator at Lincoln University, stops by to celebrate a massive milestone -- the school's 160th anniversary and 101st homecoming. From a week packed with career panels and a birthday bash to the Divine Nine Greek Serenade and a parade through Jefferson City, Lauren breaks down everything you need to know to join in on the historic celebration! September 21, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanLauren MaupinsLincoln University
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman