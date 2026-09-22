The Daily Blend w/ AC: Chris Campbell, Boone County History & Culture Center, "Hall of Fame Gala"

Chris Campbell, executive director of the Boone County History and Culture Center, is here with details about several upcoming events, including a sold-out Hall of Fame gala honoring NASCAR driver Carl Edwards and a posthumous tribute to beloved Boone County clerk Wendy Noren. Plus, mark your calendar for "Mary Maplewood" on November 8th, a free family event featuring Santa Claus, miniature Highland cows, and mini portrait sessions at the historic Maplewood House! September 22, 2026