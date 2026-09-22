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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Chris Campbell, Boone County History & Culture Center, "Hall of Fame Gala"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published September 22, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Chris Campbell
1 of 1  — Chris Campbell.jpg
Chris Campbell

Chris Campbell, executive director of the Boone County History and Culture Center, is here with details about several upcoming events, including a sold-out Hall of Fame gala honoring NASCAR driver Carl Edwards and a posthumous tribute to beloved Boone County clerk Wendy Noren. Plus, mark your calendar for "Mary Maplewood" on November 8th, a free family event featuring Santa Claus, miniature Highland cows, and mini portrait sessions at the historic Maplewood House! September 22, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanChris CampbellBoone County History and Culture Center
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman