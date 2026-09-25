The Daily Blend w/ AC: Melissa Gerke, American Heart Association, Mid-Missouri Go Red for Women
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Melissa Gerke
Did you know heart disease is the number one killer of women, claiming more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined? Join us as Melissa Gerke, development director for the American Heart Association, breaks down what every woman needs to know and how the Mid-Missouri Go Red for Women event on October 29th is bringing the community together to fight back. September 25, 2026