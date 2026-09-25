© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Melissa Gerke, American Heart Association, Mid-Missouri Go Red for Women

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published September 25, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Melissa Gerke
1 of 1  — Melissa Gerke.jpg
Melissa Gerke

Did you know heart disease is the number one killer of women, claiming more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined? Join us as Melissa Gerke, development director for the American Heart Association, breaks down what every woman needs to know and how the Mid-Missouri Go Red for Women event on October 29th is bringing the community together to fight back. September 25, 2026

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanMelissa GerkeAmerican Heart AssociationGo Red for Women
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman