The Daily Blend w/ AC: Mike Burden and Emily Piontek, Local Motion, "Week Without Driving"

Local Motion's Mike Burden and Emily Piontek talk about "Week Without Driving," a nationwide call to experience your community without a car, complete with a bingo challenge and free events running October 1st through 8th. Emily also previews Vélo Vini Vici's 10th year, an afternoon bike ride and walk celebrating women and non-binary cyclists through downtown Columbia's women-owned businesses on October 11th! September 28, 2026