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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Mike Burden and Emily Piontek, Local Motion, "Week Without Driving"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published September 28, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Mike Burden and Emily Piontek
1 of 1  — Mike Burden and Emily Piontek.jpg
Mike Burden and Emily Piontek

Local Motion's Mike Burden and Emily Piontek talk about "Week Without Driving," a nationwide call to experience your community without a car, complete with a bingo challenge and free events running October 1st through 8th. Emily also previews Vélo Vini Vici's 10th year, an afternoon bike ride and walk celebrating women and non-binary cyclists through downtown Columbia's women-owned businesses on October 11th! September 28, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanMike BurdenLocal MotionEmily Piontek
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman