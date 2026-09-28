The Daily Blend w/ AC: Mike Burden and Emily Piontek, Local Motion, "Week Without Driving"
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Mike Burden and Emily Piontek
Local Motion's Mike Burden and Emily Piontek talk about "Week Without Driving," a nationwide call to experience your community without a car, complete with a bingo challenge and free events running October 1st through 8th. Emily also previews Vélo Vini Vici's 10th year, an afternoon bike ride and walk celebrating women and non-binary cyclists through downtown Columbia's women-owned businesses on October 11th! September 28, 2026