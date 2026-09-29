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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Rep. David Tyson Smith & Muriel Battle Browder, "Eliot and Muriel Battle Day"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published September 29, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Rep. David Tyson Smith and Muriel Battle Browder
1 of 1  — Rep. David Tyson Smith and Muriel Battle Browder.jpg
Rep. David Tyson Smith and Muriel Battle Browder

Missouri State Rep. David Tyson Smith joins host AC to share the incredible story behind his push to establish Eliot and Muriel Battle Day in Missouri, honoring two Columbia legends who fought for civil rights and touched thousands of lives. Hear from their daughter, Muriel Battle Browder, as she reflects on what this historic recognition means to her family and the community that made it all possible. September 29, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanRep. David Tyson SmithMuriel Battle Browdermuriel battleeliot battle
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman