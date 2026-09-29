The Daily Blend w/ AC: Rep. David Tyson Smith & Muriel Battle Browder, "Eliot and Muriel Battle Day"
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Rep. David Tyson Smith and Muriel Battle Browder
Missouri State Rep. David Tyson Smith joins host AC to share the incredible story behind his push to establish Eliot and Muriel Battle Day in Missouri, honoring two Columbia legends who fought for civil rights and touched thousands of lives. Hear from their daughter, Muriel Battle Browder, as she reflects on what this historic recognition means to her family and the community that made it all possible. September 29, 2026