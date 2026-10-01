The Daily Blend w/ AC: Rachel Sorensen, Missouri Appleseed Survivors' Justice Project
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Rachel Sorensen
Rachel Sorensen, program manager for the Survivors' Justice Project at Missouri Appleseed, is shedding light on the hidden connection between domestic abuse, coercion, and incarceration for women in Missouri. Her team's groundbreaking research and story banking work aims to pass the Missouri Survivors Act and give incarcerated women the chance to finally have their stories heard. October 1, 2026