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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Rachel Sorensen, Missouri Appleseed Survivors' Justice Project

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published October 1, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Rachel Sorensen
1 of 1  — Rachel Sorensen.jpg
Rachel Sorensen

Rachel Sorensen, program manager for the Survivors' Justice Project at Missouri Appleseed, is shedding light on the hidden connection between domestic abuse, coercion, and incarceration for women in Missouri. Her team's groundbreaking research and story banking work aims to pass the Missouri Survivors Act and give incarcerated women the chance to finally have their stories heard. October 1, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanRachel SorensenMissouri Appleseed
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman