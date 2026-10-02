The Daily Blend w/ AC: Guest host Camryn Faith interviews AC about The COMO 411

Guest host Camryn Faith interviews her own mother about The COMO 411, a local digital media company founded in 2022 to tell the stories of people, places, and things that make Columbia, Missouri a great place to live. From humble beginnings to a growing platform with members, events, and reach beyond city limits, find out how The COMO 411 is amplifying authentic community voices and what exciting expansion is coming next! October 2, 2026