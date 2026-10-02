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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Guest host Camryn Faith interviews AC about The COMO 411

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published October 2, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Camryn Faith interviews AC
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Camryn Faith interviews AC

Guest host Camryn Faith interviews her own mother about The COMO 411, a local digital media company founded in 2022 to tell the stories of people, places, and things that make Columbia, Missouri a great place to live. From humble beginnings to a growing platform with members, events, and reach beyond city limits, find out how The COMO 411 is amplifying authentic community voices and what exciting expansion is coming next! October 2, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanCamryn Faith
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman
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