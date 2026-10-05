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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Abdul-Kaba Abdullah, Columbia Chamber of Commerce

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published October 5, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Abdul-Kaba Abdullah
1 of 1  — Abdul-Kaba Abdullah.jpg
Abdul-Kaba Abdullah

Meet Abdul-Kaba Abdullah, the new president and CEO of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, who says he wasn't looking for a job -- he was looking for alignment. With over $2 billion in development experience and a bold promise to be "not your typical chamber executive," Abdul-Kaba is ready to shake things up and make sure every business in Columbia has a seat at the table. October 5, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanAbdul-Kaba AbdullahColumbia Chamber of Commerce
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman