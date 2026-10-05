The Daily Blend w/ AC: Abdul-Kaba Abdullah, Columbia Chamber of Commerce
1 of 1 — Abdul-Kaba Abdullah.jpg
Abdul-Kaba Abdullah
Meet Abdul-Kaba Abdullah, the new president and CEO of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, who says he wasn't looking for a job -- he was looking for alignment. With over $2 billion in development experience and a bold promise to be "not your typical chamber executive," Abdul-Kaba is ready to shake things up and make sure every business in Columbia has a seat at the table. October 5, 2026