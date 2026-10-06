The Daily Blend w/ AC: Renee Hoagenson and Kirsten Malinee, THP's "Left on Tenth"

Talking Horse Productions' Renee Hoagenson and Kirsten Malinee stop by to discuss "Left on Tenth," an autobiographical love story about finding romance after loss that Malinee calls "a warm hug of a play". Don't miss this hopeful and heartfelt production running October 15th through the 25th -- grab your tickets now at talkinghorseproductions.org before they sell out! October 6, 2026