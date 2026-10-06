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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Renee Hoagenson and Kirsten Malinee, THP's "Left on Tenth"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published October 6, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Kirsten Malinee and Renee Hoagenson
1 of 1  — Kirsten Malinee and Renee Hoagenson.jpg
Kirsten Malinee and Renee Hoagenson

Talking Horse Productions' Renee Hoagenson and Kirsten Malinee stop by to discuss "Left on Tenth," an autobiographical love story about finding romance after loss that Malinee calls "a warm hug of a play". Don't miss this hopeful and heartfelt production running October 15th through the 25th -- grab your tickets now at talkinghorseproductions.org before they sell out! October 6, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanKirsten MalineeRenee HoagensonTalking Horse Productions
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman