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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Adrienne Spadavecchia, Combat Boots and High Heels, "Light the Night Gala"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published October 7, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Adrienne Spadavecchia
1 of 1  — Adrienne Spadavecchia.jpg
Adrienne Spadavecchia

After 26 years of military service, including becoming the first female Apache pilot in the Missouri National Guard, Adrienne Spadavecchia founded Combat Boots and High Heels to ensure no woman veteran ever had to face the challenges of service alone. Now, she's hosting the organization's first-ever gala on October 24th, bringing together veterans and supporters to honor those lost and celebrate hope and healing! October 7, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanAdrienne SpadavecchiaCombat Boots and High Heels
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman