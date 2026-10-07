The Daily Blend w/ AC: Adrienne Spadavecchia, Combat Boots and High Heels, "Light the Night Gala"
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Adrienne Spadavecchia
After 26 years of military service, including becoming the first female Apache pilot in the Missouri National Guard, Adrienne Spadavecchia founded Combat Boots and High Heels to ensure no woman veteran ever had to face the challenges of service alone. Now, she's hosting the organization's first-ever gala on October 24th, bringing together veterans and supporters to honor those lost and celebrate hope and healing! October 7, 2026