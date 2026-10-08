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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Joe Facteau, Daniel Boone Regional Library, "Gala charity event"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published October 8, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Joe Facteau
1 of 1  — Joe Facteau.jpg
Joe Facteau

Daniel Boone Regional Library's bookmobile campaign has already raised over $100,000 toward its $1 million goal, and now development manager Joe Facteau says they're close enough to make a down payment on two brand-new bookmobiles. With both current bookmobiles sitting in the shop and communities losing their only library access, the stakes couldn't be higher -- find out how you can help at their first-ever gala on October 17th! October 8, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanJoe FacteauDaniel Boone Regional Library
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman
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