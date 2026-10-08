The Daily Blend w/ AC: Joe Facteau, Daniel Boone Regional Library, "Gala charity event"

Daniel Boone Regional Library's bookmobile campaign has already raised over $100,000 toward its $1 million goal, and now development manager Joe Facteau says they're close enough to make a down payment on two brand-new bookmobiles. With both current bookmobiles sitting in the shop and communities losing their only library access, the stakes couldn't be higher -- find out how you can help at their first-ever gala on October 17th! October 8, 2026