The Daily Blend w/ AC: Kelsey Hammond and Sydney Olsen, 2026 Boone County Art Show
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Kelsey Hammond and Sydney Olsen
Since 1959, Central Bank and the Columbia Art League have been transforming a bank into a full-scale art gallery and calling it the Boone County Art Show. Sydney Olsen and Kelsey Hammond are here to tell us all about it: no entry fees, artwork from students to professionals, and everything on display is for sale. This is one community event you will not want to miss! October 9, 2026