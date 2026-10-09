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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Kelsey Hammond and Sydney Olsen, 2026 Boone County Art Show

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published October 9, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Kelsey Hammond and Sydney Olsen
1 of 1  — Kelsey Hammond and Sydney Olsen.jpg
Kelsey Hammond and Sydney Olsen

Since 1959, Central Bank and the Columbia Art League have been transforming a bank into a full-scale art gallery and calling it the Boone County Art Show. Sydney Olsen and Kelsey Hammond are here to tell us all about it: no entry fees, artwork from students to professionals, and everything on display is for sale. This is one community event you will not want to miss! October 9, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanSydney OlsenBoone County Art ShowKelsey HammondColumbia Art League
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman