The Daily Blend w/ AC: Andrea Luque Káram and Tim Pilcher, Ragtag Film Society, "Parents night out"
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Tim Pilcher and Andrea Luque Káram
Ragtag Film Society's Andrea Luque Káram and Tim Pilcher are bringing family-friendly fun to Columbia with a Parents Night Out event and a Screen Time series designed to get kids excited about the magic of cinema. From affordable childcare right next door to classic film screenings like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Ragtag is breaking down the barriers for families to enjoy a night -- or morning -- at the movies! October 13, 2026