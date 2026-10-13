© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Andrea Luque Káram and Tim Pilcher, Ragtag Film Society, "Parents night out"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published October 13, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Tim Pilcher and Andrea Luque Káram
1 of 1  — Tim Pilcher and Andrea Luque Karam.jpg
Tim Pilcher and Andrea Luque Káram

Ragtag Film Society's Andrea Luque Káram and Tim Pilcher are bringing family-friendly fun to Columbia with a Parents Night Out event and a Screen Time series designed to get kids excited about the magic of cinema. From affordable childcare right next door to classic film screenings like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Ragtag is breaking down the barriers for families to enjoy a night -- or morning -- at the movies! October 13, 2026

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanAndrea Luque KáramTim PilcherRagtag Film Society
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman
Related Content