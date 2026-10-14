The Daily Blend w/ AC: Peggy Placier and Roger McKinney, Boone County Community Bail Fund
1 of 1 — Peggy Placier and Roger McKinney.jpg
Peggy Placier and Roger McKinney
Did you know that cash bail can trap people in a cycle of poverty, even for minor offenses like traffic violations? Listen as host AC sits down with Peggy Placier and Roger McKinney from the Boone County Community Bail Fund to learn how their all-volunteer organization is working to break that cycle -- one bailout at a time. October 14, 2026