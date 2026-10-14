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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Peggy Placier and Roger McKinney, Boone County Community Bail Fund

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published October 14, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Peggy Placier and Roger McKinney
1 of 1  — Peggy Placier and Roger McKinney.jpg
Peggy Placier and Roger McKinney

Did you know that cash bail can trap people in a cycle of poverty, even for minor offenses like traffic violations? Listen as host AC sits down with Peggy Placier and Roger McKinney from the Boone County Community Bail Fund to learn how their all-volunteer organization is working to break that cycle -- one bailout at a time. October 14, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanPeggy PlacierRoger McKinneyBoone County Community Bail Fund
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman