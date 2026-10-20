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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Brianna Lennon, Boone County Clerk, "November 3rd general election"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published October 20, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Brianna Lennon
1 of 1  — Brianna Lennon.jpg
Brianna Lennon

Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon breaks out her signature "shoes that save votes" for election season as she and AC outline every no-excuse voting option available—from Columbia Mall to drive-up voting at the health department. Plus, discover how your kids can cast their own ballot for favorite vacation spots while you vote, with decorated ballot boxes at every polling location! October 20, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanBrianna LennonBoone County ClerkColumbia Elections
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman