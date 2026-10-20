The Daily Blend w/ AC: Brianna Lennon, Boone County Clerk, "November 3rd general election"
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Brianna Lennon
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon breaks out her signature "shoes that save votes" for election season as she and AC outline every no-excuse voting option available—from Columbia Mall to drive-up voting at the health department. Plus, discover how your kids can cast their own ballot for favorite vacation spots while you vote, with decorated ballot boxes at every polling location! October 20, 2026