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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Susie Adams and Marilyn McLeod, LWVCBC, "November 3rd general election"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published October 21, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Susie Adams and Marilyn McLeod
1 of 1  — Susie Adams and Marilyn McLeod.jpg
Susie Adams and Marilyn McLeod

League of Women Voters president Susie Adams and past president Marilyn McLeod break down the confusing November 3rd ballot measures—including Amendments 3, 6, 7, 8, Proposition A, and Proposition L for the Boone County Jail—with easy-to-understand voter guides and candidate surveys. Early voting is going on now, including weekend options at Columbia Mall and Douglass High School. October 21, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanSusie AdamsMarilyn McLeodLeague of Women VotersColumbia Elections
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman