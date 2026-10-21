The Daily Blend w/ AC: Susie Adams and Marilyn McLeod, LWVCBC, "November 3rd general election"
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Susie Adams and Marilyn McLeod
League of Women Voters president Susie Adams and past president Marilyn McLeod break down the confusing November 3rd ballot measures—including Amendments 3, 6, 7, 8, Proposition A, and Proposition L for the Boone County Jail—with easy-to-understand voter guides and candidate surveys. Early voting is going on now, including weekend options at Columbia Mall and Douglass High School. October 21, 2026