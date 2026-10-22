The Daily Blend w/ AC: Haille Norris and Chris Campbell, "Merry Maplewood 2026"
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Haille Norris and Chris Campbell
Chris Campbell and Haille Norris from the Boone County History and Culture Center preview Merry Maplewood, their upcoming holiday event featuring mini portraits, a petting zoo with Highland cows, and the big man in the red suit at the historic Maplewood house. They also reveal exciting news about an 1881 church being moved to their history village for future weddings! October 22, 2026