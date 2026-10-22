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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Haille Norris and Chris Campbell, "Merry Maplewood 2026"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published October 22, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Haille Norris and Chris Campbell
1 of 1  — Haille Norris and Chris Campbell.jpg
Haille Norris and Chris Campbell

Chris Campbell and Haille Norris from the Boone County History and Culture Center preview Merry Maplewood, their upcoming holiday event featuring mini portraits, a petting zoo with Highland cows, and the big man in the red suit at the historic Maplewood house. They also reveal exciting news about an 1881 church being moved to their history village for future weddings! October 22, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanHaille NorrisChris CampbellBoone County History and Culture Center
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman