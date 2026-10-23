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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Joe Price, Stephens College Conservatory for the Performing Arts

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published October 23, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Joe Price
1 of 1  — Joe Price.jpg
Joe Price

Joe Price, dean of the Stephens College Conservatory for the Performing Arts, discusses the conservatory's hands-on approach with at least five annual productions and its faculty of Broadway veterans who understand what it takes to succeed professionally. He also previews upcoming shows including "Eurydice," "She Loves Me," "The Addams Family," and William Inge's "Picnic." October 23, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanJoe PriceStephens College Conservatory for the Performing Arts
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman
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