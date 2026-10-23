The Daily Blend w/ AC: Joe Price, Stephens College Conservatory for the Performing Arts
1 of 1 — Joe Price.jpg
Joe Price
Joe Price, dean of the Stephens College Conservatory for the Performing Arts, discusses the conservatory's hands-on approach with at least five annual productions and its faculty of Broadway veterans who understand what it takes to succeed professionally. He also previews upcoming shows including "Eurydice," "She Loves Me," "The Addams Family," and William Inge's "Picnic." October 23, 2026