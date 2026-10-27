The Daily Blend w/ AC: Ellen Young, Mizzou Alumni Association, "MizzouMade Holiday Market"

Ellen Young, Mizzou Alumni Association, reveals how the first-ever MizzouMade Holiday Market on November 8th will showcase over 35 alumni and student-owned businesses—from jewelry and clothing to wine sampling and holiday photos with Truman the Tiger. Whether you're shopping for gifts or bringing the kids for crafts and storytelling, this family-friendly event at the Reynolds Alumni Center aims to support small businesses during their most crucial season while building a new Tigers tradition! October 27, 2026