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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Ellen Young, Mizzou Alumni Association, "MizzouMade Holiday Market"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published October 27, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Ellen Young
1 of 1  — Ellen Young.jpg
Ellen Young

Ellen Young, Mizzou Alumni Association, reveals how the first-ever MizzouMade Holiday Market on November 8th will showcase over 35 alumni and student-owned businesses—from jewelry and clothing to wine sampling and holiday photos with Truman the Tiger. Whether you're shopping for gifts or bringing the kids for crafts and storytelling, this family-friendly event at the Reynolds Alumni Center aims to support small businesses during their most crucial season while building a new Tigers tradition! October 27, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanEllen YoungMizzou Alumni Association
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman