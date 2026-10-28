© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Tina and Nick Balser, The Connection Exchange

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published October 28, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Tina and Nick Balser
1 of 1  — Tina Balser and Nick Balser.jpg
Tina and Nick Balser

Tina and Nick Balser share how they became the new co-owners of The Connection Exchange, a local welcome service that's been connecting residents, businesses, and now new homeowners to community resources for over a decade. Discover how this Columbia couple is expanding the service with automated digital journeys and targeted meetups to help newcomers find exactly what they need, from pet care to plumbers, at just the right time! October 28, 2026

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanTina BalserNick BalserThe Connection Exchange
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman