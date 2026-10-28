The Daily Blend w/ AC: Tina and Nick Balser, The Connection Exchange
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Tina and Nick Balser
Tina and Nick Balser share how they became the new co-owners of The Connection Exchange, a local welcome service that's been connecting residents, businesses, and now new homeowners to community resources for over a decade. Discover how this Columbia couple is expanding the service with automated digital journeys and targeted meetups to help newcomers find exactly what they need, from pet care to plumbers, at just the right time! October 28, 2026