The Daily Blend w/ AC: Jori Rose and Kristin Witt-Bell, Patch and Porch

Patch and Porch founders Jori Rose and Kristin Witt-Bell want to bring gorgeous fall pumpkin displays straight to your doorstep—complete with hay bales, custom color schemes, and even removal services so you don't have to lift a finger. Whether you're too busy, can't physically handle the heavy lifting, or just want your porch to look like a magazine cover, these two have you covered with everything from "quiet luxury" muted pastels to Mizzou black-and-gold or Chiefs red-and-yellow themed stacks! October 30, 2026