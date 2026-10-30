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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Jori Rose and Kristin Witt-Bell, Patch and Porch

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published October 30, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Jori Rose and Kristin Witt-Bell
1 of 1  — Jori Rose and Kristin Witt-Bell.jpg
Jori Rose and Kristin Witt-Bell

Patch and Porch founders Jori Rose and Kristin Witt-Bell want to bring gorgeous fall pumpkin displays straight to your doorstep—complete with hay bales, custom color schemes, and even removal services so you don't have to lift a finger. Whether you're too busy, can't physically handle the heavy lifting, or just want your porch to look like a magazine cover, these two have you covered with everything from "quiet luxury" muted pastels to Mizzou black-and-gold or Chiefs red-and-yellow themed stacks! October 30, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanJori RoseKristin Witt-BellPatch and Porch
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman