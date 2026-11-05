The Daily Blend w/ AC: MU Theatre's "Rewind the Curtain: Broadway Now and Then" (Performance)

Directors Caleb Haselhuhn and Zoe Kersey take us behind the scenes of "Rewind the Curtain: Broadway Now and Then," MU School of Music's first-ever musical theater scenes program that winds its way through modern hits like Suffs to classics like Oklahoma. Catch 22 numbers from shows like Phantom of the Opera, Guys and Dolls and Annie - of which we've got a sneak peek on today's show - performed live at the Missouri Theater this weekend! November 5, 2026