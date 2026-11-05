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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: MU Theatre's "Rewind the Curtain: Broadway Now and Then" (Performance)

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published November 5, 2026 at 8:50 AM CST
Sadie Middleton, Hunter Garner and Erin Brage
1 of 1  — Sadie Middleton, Hunter Garner, Erin Brage.jpg
Sadie Middleton, Hunter Garner and Erin Brage

Directors Caleb Haselhuhn and Zoe Kersey take us behind the scenes of "Rewind the Curtain: Broadway Now and Then," MU School of Music's first-ever musical theater scenes program that winds its way through modern hits like Suffs to classics like Oklahoma. Catch 22 numbers from shows like Phantom of the Opera, Guys and Dolls and Annie - of which we've got a sneak peek on today's show - performed live at the Missouri Theater this weekend! November 5, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanMU School of MusicPerformance
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman