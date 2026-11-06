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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Tyson Ellison, The Tiger Kickoff Show

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published November 6, 2026 at 8:50 AM CST
Tyson Ellison
1 of 1  — Tyson Ellison.jpg
Tyson Ellison

Former Mizzou linebacker Tyson Ellison went from getting "bruised and battered" on the field to winning Mid-America Emmys for his student-run show, The Tiger Kickoff Show—and he says talking about football beats getting hit by Zion Young any day. Now a celebrated host with over 16 million social media views this season alone, Tyson shares how his "finish through the line" mentality from his playing days drives everything he does as a leader in broadcast journalism! November 6, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanTyson EllisonThe Tiger Kickoff Show
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman