The Daily Blend w/ AC: Tyson Ellison, The Tiger Kickoff Show

Former Mizzou linebacker Tyson Ellison went from getting "bruised and battered" on the field to winning Mid-America Emmys for his student-run show, The Tiger Kickoff Show—and he says talking about football beats getting hit by Zion Young any day. Now a celebrated host with over 16 million social media views this season alone, Tyson shares how his "finish through the line" mentality from his playing days drives everything he does as a leader in broadcast journalism! November 6, 2026