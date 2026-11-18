The Daily Blend w/ AC: Sarah Lacy, Thespian Hall Players presents "The Importance of Being Earnest"
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Sarah Lacy
A viral TikTok video sparked an unexpected partnership between a historic Missouri theater and a university director, launching the Thespian Hall Players community theater program after nearly 30 years. Sarah Lacy shares how Boonville's Thespian Hall—the oldest continuously operating theater west of the Allegheny Mountains—is staging four shows beginning with 'The Importance of Being Earnest' this week! November 18, 2026