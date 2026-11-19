The Daily Blend w/ AC: Laura Maguire, Clovers Natural Market, "Alpha-gal resource center"
1 of 1 — Laura Maguire.jpg
Laura Maguire
A Columbia health food store with two decades of local roots became employee-owned in 2024, and co-owner Laura Maguire is now leading the fight against Missouri's fastest-growing tick-borne illness. Discover how Clovers Natural Market built a dedicated Alpha-gal resource center with curated product lists and expert guidance for customers suddenly facing life-changing dietary restrictions! November 19, 2026