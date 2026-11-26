Angela Carson, Heart of Missouri CASA, and Jaymee Thomas, event coordinator for the 2026 Stuff the Jeep Toy Drive, explain to AC how CASA supports kids in foster care. Learn how to join the free, family-friendly event on December 5th from 5:00 to 9:00 PM in Columbia, along with Santa, Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, and Truman the Tiger, and watch for the Jeep covered in 4,000 lights! November 26, 2026